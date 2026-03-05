Nigeria: Lassa Fever Kills Dozens in Taraba, Benue As Cases Rise

Nigeria is battling a worsening Lassa fever outbreak, with fresh fatalities reported in Taraba, Benue, Plateau and Edo states, among others, while national data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) show a steady rise in confirmed infections.

The impact on frontline workers is particularly concerning, as multiple doctors and nurses have contracted the virus in the course of duty.

35 die in Taraba

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jalingo, Taraba State, has confirmed that 35 patients have died from Lassa fever in what officials describe as one of the most severe outbreaks in recent times.

The Head of Clinical Services at the hospital, Dr. Suleiman Abubakar Kirim, told Daily Trust that 226 suspected cases were admitted to the facility. Laboratory testing confirmed 95 positive cases, out of which 35 patients died. Twenty others have since been treated and discharged.

Dr. Kirim also disclosed that three hospital staff, a medical doctor, a nurse and a driver, contracted the virus. The doctor and nurse recovered, while the driver died.

He described the situation as the highest number of suspected cases and fatalities recorded by the centre in recent years. He, however, commended the Federal Government and the Taraba State Government for supporting treatment efforts.

Residents were urged to maintain clean environments and take measures to prevent rats, the primary carriers of the virus, from entering homes.

10 health workers die in Benue

In Benue, the outbreak has significantly affected frontline health workers. The State Government confirmed that 10 health personnel have died following infections linked to the outbreak.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr. Msuega Asema, disclosed that 45 cases were confirmed out of 250 suspected infections recorded across the state.

The fatalities include five doctors, four nurses, two community health extension workers and one hospital porter. Officials described the impact on health workers as alarming, attributing infections to human-to-human transmission and lapses in infection prevention protocols.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ejeh-Ogwuche, said the state declared an outbreak on February 3 and activated containment measures. Surveillance officers have been deployed across the 23 local government areas to strengthen monitoring and contact tracing.

At the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, 28 admissions were recorded between January and February 2026, with 17 confirmed cases and three deaths.

The Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi reported that 10 patients are currently on admission, including four infected health workers who are responding to treatment. However, hospital authorities cited inadequate power supply and limited resources as major operational challenges.

Plateau records four deaths across seven LGAs

In Plateau, authorities confirmed four deaths and 11 positive cases across seven local government areas -- Quanpan, Shendam, Wase, Langtang South, Jos North, Jos South and Mangu.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Baamlong, said the outbreak was first detected on December 20, 2025, after a reported case in Quanpan LGA.

"We were first alerted on the 20th of December 2025 following a case from Quanpan Local Government Area, and immediately we activated our Incident Management Team," Baamlong said.

He explained that two cases were initially confirmed, leading to contact tracing of 69 individuals.

"At that time, we traced about 69 contacts, from which we recorded 16 suspected cases, and five were confirmed positive," he stated.

"This means that from December till now, we have confirmed 11 positive cases in Plateau State."

Baamlong said four deaths were recorded -- two at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, one at Plateau Specialist Hospital and one at Bingham University Teaching Hospital.

He disclosed that one of the fatalities was a medical practitioner, while another doctor is currently on admission receiving treatment.

Edo records 6 deaths

In Edo, authorities have formally declared an outbreak following a spike in confirmed cases.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, disclosed that 29 cases have been confirmed, with six deaths recorded, particularly in Etsako West and Esan West local government areas.

"Following a careful epidemiological review and risk assessment by the Edo State Ministry of Health, I hereby formally declare a Lassa Fever Outbreak in Edo State," Oshiomhole said.

"We have recorded 29 confirmed cases of Lassa fever, with six deaths, with a notable increase in Etsako West and Esan West Local Government Areas."

He said a case manager has been appointed to coordinate clinical management, while all pillars of the State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) have been activated.

According to him, the state government has taken proactive steps to respond to what has become a recurring outbreak, including donating response packs to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), a major referral centre for Lassa fever treatment.

Oshiomhole urged residents to maintain proper food storage, keep their homes clean, avoid contact with rodents and promptly report symptoms such as persistent fever, sore throat, bleeding and weakness.

"Lassa fever is preventable, and early presentation saves lives," he said.

Cases on the rise

In its Epidemiological Week 7 Situation Report (February 9-15, 2026), the NCDC reported an increase in confirmed cases nationwide.

New infections rose from 74 cases in Week 6 to 82 cases in Week 7. The cases were reported in Bauchi, Ondo, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Kano, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau and Benue states.

According to the agency, Nigeria has recorded 82 confirmed cases and 75 deaths so far in 2026, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 23 percent -- higher than the 19.7 percent recorded during the same period in 2025.

Sixteen states across 58 local government areas have reported confirmed cases. Bauchi, Taraba, Ondo and Edo states account for approximately 84 percent of infections, making them current hotspots.

Bauchi accounted for 33 percent of the cases, followed by Ondo with 22 percent, Taraba with 19 percent and Edo with 10 percent.

Young adults aged 21 to 30 years remain the most affected demographic group. The NCDC also confirmed that five healthcare workers were newly infected during the reporting week.

Prevention remains the most effective - Public health expert

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus. It is primarily transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected multimammate rats (Mastomys natalensis).

The disease can also spread from person to person, particularly in healthcare settings without adequate infection prevention and control measures.

Symptoms typically include fever, headache, general weakness, sore throat, chest pain, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In severe cases, patients may experience bleeding, respiratory distress, organ failure and death.

Early diagnosis and treatment -- particularly with the antiviral drug ribavirin -- significantly improve survival rates.

Public health experts say prevention remains the most effective tool in curbing the spread of Lassa fever, particularly in endemic states.

In a chat with Daily Trust, a public health physician and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Emmanuel Okeke, emphasised the importance of environmental hygiene and early reporting of symptoms.

He said, "Lassa fever is largely preventable if communities take basic environmental and food safety precautions seriously."

Okeke said proper food storage is critical in reducing exposure to the virus.

"Food items should be stored in rodent-proof containers at all times. Rats contaminate food with urine and droppings, which is one of the primary modes of transmission," he explained.

The physician also advised residents to maintain clean homes and surroundings to discourage rodent infestation.

"Regular waste disposal, clearing of bushes around homes and blocking entry points where rodents can gain access are essential preventive steps," he said.

He warned against bush burning, noting that it often drives infected rodents into residential areas.

"When bushes are set on fire, rodents flee into nearby homes, increasing the risk of contact with humans," he added.

He further stressed the need for early medical intervention.

"Anyone experiencing persistent fever, weakness, sore throat or unexplained bleeding should report immediately to a designated health facility. Early treatment significantly improves survival chances," Okeke said.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to seek medical care early and to contact its toll-free line, 6232, for more information.