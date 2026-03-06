Liberia to Host National Fisheries Investment Conference 2026

Monrovia, March 6, 2026: The Government of Liberia, through the National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), has officially announced the National Fisheries Investment Conference (NFIC) 2026, scheduled for March 30 to 31, 2026.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Thursday, March 5, 2026, NaFAA Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr. highlighted Liberia's significant untapped potential in its fisheries sector. He noted that the country's biomass is estimated at 254,000 metric tons, including 9,400 metric tons from surface waters, yet Liberia currently harvests only 53,000 metric tons annually. Of this, 17,000 metric tons are harvested by international vessels.

Director General Saygbe emphasized that much of Liberia's aquatic resources remain underutilized, limiting opportunities for sustainable fisheries management, job creation, and food security. He stressed that NFIC 2026 will provide a platform to promote sustainability in the sector, support job creation, and ensure that Liberia's fisheries policies align with regional standards and international commitments. "This conference is important because it will help us maximize the benefits of our fisheries resources for the people of Liberia," he said.

The conference aims to highlight investment opportunities in high-value species and showcase Liberia's potential to international investors. It will also foster dialogue on public-private partnerships, encouraging collaboration between businesses and between government and the private sector.

Director General Saygbe revealed that Golden Fresh Cooperation has been recruited to organize the event, which is supported by the World Bank and other local partners.

Locally branded "Kpongama"--a Kpelleh term meaning group gathering--the conference will be held under the theme: "Unlocking Blue Horizons: The Future of Fisheries and the Blue Economy."

NFIC 2026 is designed as a premier national platform to attract strategic investments, strengthen public-private partnerships, and showcase Liberia's extensive potential across the fisheries and aquaculture sectors. The conference will bring together senior government officials, private-sector investors, development partners, regional institutions, coastal communities, and industry experts. Discussions will focus on sustainable fisheries development and accelerating the growth of Liberia's blue economy.

Key areas of focus include investment opportunities in capture fisheries, aquaculture, and fish processing; policy and regulatory reforms to enhance private-sector participation; climate-resilient fisheries management; and inclusive growth initiatives emphasizing women and youth empowerment.

The event will also highlight strategic partnerships under the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP), supported by the World Bank, aimed at strengthening Liberia's fisheries sector and ensuring long-term food security.

Director General Saygbe noted that Liberia's ten-year fisheries plan, to be officially launched by the President during the conference, is expected to attract international partners and further demonstrate the country's commitment to sustainable fisheries and economic growth.

He concluded, "The National Fisheries Investment Conference 2026 is poised to position Liberia as a leading hub for fisheries investment in West Africa."