Liberia: Calls for Transparency As Liberia Celebrates Arrival of 'Yellow Machines'

Capitol Hill, Monrovia - March 5, 2026 - Bong County District #6 Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah is calling for full disclosure regarding Liberia's first batch of "yellow machines," urging the government to clarify what equipment was delivered, how it was financed, and whether proper oversight was followed before celebrating the arrival of new heavy-duty machinery.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol Building on Thursday, March 5, Rep. Briggs-Mensah said lawmakers and the public deserve a detailed explanation about the initial consignment of earth-moving equipment brought into the country in 2024. She emphasized that transparency is necessary to ensure accountability for public resources and to guide future infrastructure investments.

According to the Bong County lawmaker, while the arrival of new machinery under a renegotiated agreement is a positive development for the country's road sector, unresolved questions surrounding the first batch should not be ignored.

"The yellow machines are a good thing for Liberia, but the responsible authorities must explain exactly what was brought into the country and under what terms," she said, adding that the relevant committee must address the outstanding concerns.

The government's procurement of heavy equipment, commonly referred to as "yellow machines," has become a major national conversation, as the machines are expected to play a critical role in road construction, infrastructure development, and improving access to remote communities across Liberia.

Her call for clarification follows events on February 26, 2026, when members of the House of Representatives symbolically wore yellow attire and declared the day "National Yellow Machine Day" in celebration of the newly arrived earth-moving equipment.

On that day, lawmakers adjourned their regular session and traveled to the Freeport of Monrovia to inspect the machinery after adopting a resolution in plenary. Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon led the delegation to the port to view the equipment.

During the visit, lawmakers praised the arrival of the machines as a milestone for Liberia's infrastructure development. Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah described the equipment as a major boost to the country's public works capacity and a step toward improving road connectivity between counties.

However, Rep. Briggs-Mensah insists that national celebration must be matched with transparency and accountability to ensure public funds and development partnerships are properly managed for the benefit of the Liberian people.