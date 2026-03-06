Nigerian Female Investigative Reporter, Juliana Francis, Loses Mother

Nigerian female investigative reporter, Juliana Francis, is in deep mourning following the passing of her beloved mother, Ezinne Chinyere Francis Onyemelam, who died on February 25, 2026, at the age of 94.

Mrs Onyemelam died after a brief illness in a hospital in Abia State.

A native of Amaoba Ikputu Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area in Abia State, Mrs Onyemelam was a cherished matriarch.

She is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, as her family and community reflect on her remarkable life of love, resilience, and generosity.

Married in Amaoba Ikputu Oboro to the late Mr Francis Onyemelam, Mrs Onyemelam lived a life marked by perseverance and devotion to God and her family.

She had 11 children, five of whom survive her, and her legacy continues through her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who carry forward her values and spirit.

Juliana, her grieving daughter, shared her heartache in a touching tribute:

"Time rolling into time... everything so surreal... my iroko tree has fallen. How do I go on? Why should I go on? Mama, how do I go on?"

In her reflection, Juliana highlighted her mother's remarkable resilience, noting that she fought numerous health battles and left an indelible mark on her family. She also spoke about the deep bond they shared, recalling the love, lessons, and inspiration her mother gave her.

"RIP to my sweet mother, a woman with a generous heart. If there's a rebirth, I would still want you to be my mom. Hug Papa for me. Tell him we miss him so much. Both your pictures are glued to the gallery of my heart, forever," she said.

Mrs Onyemelam's life exemplified strength, faith, and compassion. Her family and community will remember her as a matriarch who nurtured, inspired, and left a legacy that transcends generations.

A private funeral service will be held soon, and the date will be communicated to members of the public. Mrs Onyemelam's memory, love, and lessons will remain a guiding light for all who knew her.