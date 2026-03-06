Nigeria: We Will Adopt Tinubu As 2027 Presidential Candidate - APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Thursday, declared that it would not be fielding a presidential candidate in the 2027 election, disclosing its intention to adopt President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

National Chairman of the party, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa disclosed this during a press briefing in Lagos where he addressed questions regarding the adoption of a candidate from another party.

He also spoke on the recent amendments into the Electoral Act, saying while the provision for direct primary would put an end to what he called the expensive primaries to elect candidates of various political parties.

Ezeokenwa said APGA's move to endorse of Tinubu is rooted in the faith he has shown in the party.

"We hope that during the national convention of the APC, if he secures the nomination of his party through direct primaries, I can bet you that the national convention of APGA will adopt him as our presidential candidate," he said.

Asked why APGA would adopt a candidate from another party, Ezeokenwa noted that this is not unprecedented.

He recalled that the party adopted former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as its candidate in both the 2011 and 2015 presidential elections, stressing that the practice is entirely legal.

He added, "We decided to return to this policy for a reason. Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda resonates with us. He has shown us good faith. We share similar ideology. If he gets the nomination of his party, we'll adopt him."

According to the Act, only members whose names appear in the register will be eligible to vote or contest in party primaries.

However the APGA Chairman said, "The constitution says you must belong to a political party but you don't determine for me who my members should be. It's none of your business.

"There is a conscious attempt to emasculate smaller parties from fielding credible candidates. But I believe one of the positive sides of the new law is that it will entrench belief in political party ideology. Today people just see political parties as special purpose vehicles. We accept the direct primaries wholeheartedly. We urge INEC to ensure credible elections."

He stated that the party in line with the new law has commenced its digital membership registration and revalidation exercise which would last for the next one month from March 1st.