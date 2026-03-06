Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills Soldiers, Abducts Women, Children in Borno

Suspected terrorists have attacked a military base and Internally Displaced Persons camp in Ngoshe town, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, killing an unspecified number of soldiers and civilians.

Locals and security sources confirmed the incident, saying a large number of armed terrorists invaded the town after Muslims broke their fast on Wednesday.

Also, the terrorists were said to have abducted about 100 women and children during the attack.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The militants invaded a military base of 82 Division TF Battalion. They also launched an assault on the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in the community," a security source said.

He revealed that the terrorists overpowered the troops and went after those fleeing, ransacking the community and surrounding bushes.

"We canno State the actual number of soldiers and civilians killed but nine bodies of soldiers have been recovered so far," one of the sources said.

He said the assailants also burnt armoured tanks and military vehicles and made away with unquantifiable ammunition.

Local sources also revealed that the terrorists went into the Ngoshe community, killed the Chief Imam and abducted more than 100 women and children.

"Residents have fled Ngoshe town to the adjoining town, Pulka. The attack is very devastating considering that refugees have begun to return from Cameroon,' one of the sources said.

He alleged that informers might have played a role in the coordinated attack, "It's not possible to carry out such an attack without information from within us. The Chief Imam was slaughterers a lot of 6and over 100 women and children abducted,' he said.

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), confirmed the killing of the soldiers and civilians by the terrorists, while calling for a serious military operation in Sambisa Forests and the Mandara Mountains

He said the insurgents were not comfortable with the government resettlement plan in the area that is why they set ablaze many houses and businesses in the town.