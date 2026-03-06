Nigeria: Court Acquits Abba Kyari of 23-Count Asset Declaration Charge

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, of a 23-count charge of alleged non-declaration of assets brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice James Omotosho held that the anti-narcotics agency failed to present sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against Kyari and his two brothers, who were also accused of filing false affidavits to conceal the origin of certain properties.

The judge ruled that the prosecution did not provide credible documents linking Kyari to landed properties in Fountain Estate, Kasana, said to belong to Ramatu Kyari, or to properties on Linda Choko Road in Asokoro and in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He noted that ownership of landed property could be established through traditional history, title documents, acts of possession, or possession by connection, none of which was presented by the prosecution.

Justice Omotosho further held that Kyari's explanation that the Maiduguri properties belonged to his late father and were inherited by him and his siblings was not disproved, adding that the conspiracy charge against his brothers also lacked evidential backing.

Consequently, the court discharged and acquitted the defendants on all counts.

More details soon