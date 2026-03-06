Nigeria: Tinubu Announces Historic Resolution of OPL245 Dispute

President Bola Tinubu announced today the successful conclusion of a historic settlement agreement between the federal government of Nigeria, ENI, and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAEL).

According to a statement that was posted on the verified X handle of special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the announcement was made at the meeting in the office of the president.

The meeting was attended by the chief executive officer of Eni, Claudio Descalzi; the chief operating officer, Guido Brusco; the head of Sub-Saharan Region, Mario Bello; the managing director of Nigerian Agip Exploration, Fabrizio Bolondi; and the special adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Arowolo-Verheijen.

The agreement brought to a close the long-standing dispute over Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245, paving the way for the development of one of Nigeria's most significant deepwater resources.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Signed in Abuja, the agreement marks the resolution of a dispute spanning more than 15 years. It restores clarity and stability to an asset widely recognised as one of Nigeria's most commercially promising deepwater blocks.

With the dispute now settled, the pathway is clear for Final Investment Decision on the Zabazaba-Etan development, a project capable of adding approximately 150,000 barrels per day to Nigeria's production capacity and strengthening the country's long-term energy outlook.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described the agreement as a strategic milestone in Nigeria's economic reform agenda, reaffirming the administration's commitment to resolving legacy disputes, restoring investor confidence, and ensuring that Nigeria's natural resources deliver sustainable value to the Nigerian people.

"This resolution sends a clear signal to global investors that Nigeria is prepared to address legacy issues transparently, uphold the rule of law, and create a stable environment for long-term capital," the President said.

"The settlement also represents a significant improvement on the 2011 Resolution Agreement, reflecting the policy framework established under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the administration's broader fiscal and governance reforms in the energy sector", said Olu Arowolo-Verheijen, Presidential adviser on energy.

"The revised terms strike a balanced outcome providing investors with the clarity and predictability required to proceed with major deepwater investments, while ensuring stronger value accretion and safeguards for the Federation", Arowolo-Verheijen added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The agreement is part of a wider programme of reforms undertaken since 2023 to restore Nigeria's competitiveness in global energy markets. These reforms, anchored in the Petroleum Industry Act and supported by targeted executive actions, have already contributed to renewed investor interest and significant capital inflows into Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

"By resolving the OPL 245 dispute, the federal government has removed one of the most prominent legacy risks in Nigeria's upstream sector and reinforced its commitment to predictable regulation, transparent governance, and commercially viable investment frameworks", Arowolo-Verjeihen further said.

President Tinubu commended all institutions and stakeholders who contributed to achieving the settlement, including the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), NNPC Limited, and the leadership of ENI.

The successful resolution underscores the Tinubu Administration's determination to unlock Nigeria's strategic energy assets, attract responsible investment, and ensure that the nation's resources translate into growth, jobs, and long-term prosperity for Nigerians.