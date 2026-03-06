Nigeria: Alia, COAS Meet, Discuss Ways of Ending Insecurity in Benue

5 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has received the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, as they discussed ways of ending insecurity in the state.

COAS visit was aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Benue State Government and the Nigerian Army.

Speaking during the visit, governor Alia reaffirmed his administration's commitment to collaborating with security agencies to end insecurity in the state.

Governor Alia, who stated this when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Shaibu, paid him a security courtesy visit at the Government House, Makurdi, assured COAS Shaibu of the state's maximum cooperation with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to restore peace and security in Benue State.

Technical adviser to the governor on media, publicity, and strategic communication, Chief Solomon Iorpev, in a statement on Thursday, said Alia's administration will continue to provide the necessary support and resources to ensure that the military can effectively discharge their duties and protect the people.

COAS Shaibu, who was accompanied by senior military officers, commended Governor Alia for his warm reception and assured him of the Nigerian Army's continued support in addressing security concerns in the state.

