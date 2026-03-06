Ghana Signs Debt Restructuring Agreement With Belgium

Ghana has signed a debt restructuring agreement with the Kingdom of Belgium as part of efforts to restore the country's economic stability after the financial crisis that hit the nation in 2022 and 2023.

The Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, today disclosed that he signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Ghana.

He explained that Ghana experienced a very difficult period during the crisis, which forced the government at the time to declare a debt default.

However, he indicated that the country is now recovering and witnessing a significant economic turnaround.

According to him, stronger systems are also being put in place to ensure that Ghana does not return to such a situation again.

Dr Forson noted that the agreement with Belgium is the eighth deal Ghana has concluded with countries under the Official Creditor Committee as part of its external debt restructuring programme.

He expressed appreciation to the Government of Belgium for its support and partnership with Ghana during the process.

The Finance Minister thanked Carole van Eyll, Ambassador of Belgium to Ghana, for her role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

The agreement forms part of Ghana's broader effort to restructure its external debts and stabilise the economy following the crisis.

By: Jacob Aggrey