Nigeria: MultiChoice to Discontinue Showmax Streaming Platform

The MultiChoice Group has announced plans to discontinue its streaming service Showmax following a broader review of its digital strategy, five months after takeover by Canal+ Group.

According to a customer notice issued on March 5, the company said the decision was reached after a comprehensive board review aimed at strengthening its long-term digital offering in an increasingly competitive streaming market.

"Following a comprehensive review, the Showmax Board has taken the decision to discontinue the Showmax service in the near future," MultiChoice said in a statement to customers.

The company emphasised that the move reflects its focus on sustainability and strategic repositioning amid growing global competition in the streaming industry.

However, MultiChoice assured subscribers that Showmax will continue to operate for now, with no immediate disruption to services.

"Importantly, at the moment there will be no interruption to your current service. You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time," the notice stated.

Further details on the shutdown timeline and transition arrangements will be communicated to subscribers in due course.

Showmax, launched in 2015 in South Africa, was designed to compete with global streaming platforms and meet rising demand for online entertainment.