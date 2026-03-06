Nigeria: Reps to Probe Disability Commission Over Alleged Corrupt Practices

The House of Representatives Committee on Disability has agreed to investigate the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) over alleged irregularities in procurement processes and project implementation.

The committee chaired by Hon. Bashiru Dawodu, took the decision at a stakeholders engagement session at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on Thursday.

The panel vowed to probe into complaints bordering on contract awards, project execution and administrative practices within the commission raised by stakeholders.

Speaking at the hearing, a stakeholder, Abdullahi Ibrahim, alleged that the commission inflated the cost of certain projects and procurement contracts running into millions of naira.

"It is worrisome that the National Disability Commission is becoming the headquarters of corruption in the disability community because of what has been happening there," he alleged.

Ibrahim cited an example of a project involving the procurement of Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, claiming the contract was allegedly inflated.

"How can a disability commission pay about N97 million for 101 POS machines with starter packs when the actual cost is far lower?" he queried.

He also alleged that some training programmes and equipment procurements were awarded at inflated costs.

Responding to the allegations, members of the committee emphasised the need for documentary evidence to support the claims, hence the need to investigate the matter.

In his presentation, the executive secretary of the commission, Ayuba Gufwan, said his administration had taken steps to address procurement irregularities discovered shortly after he assumed office in August 2024.

Gufwan explained that although his appointment by Bola Ahmed Tinubu took effect on August 6, 2024, he resumed duty about two weeks later due to hospitalisation following an accident.

According to him, upon resumption he discovered that his predecessor had presided over the award of contracts during the interim period, a development he described as irregular.

"Upon resumption about two weeks afterwards, I was shocked to discover that my predecessor, who should have handed over on the 6th, took decisive decisions on behalf of the commission as a former executive secretary," he said.

He told lawmakers that the commission's Procurement Tenders Board (PTB) subsequently reviewed the process and voided the contracts.

"So we summoned the meeting of the PTB and the decision was reached that all of the procurement that the former ES presided over were illegal, null and void. Those contracts were revoked and a new process was initiated for the 2024 procurement," he stated.

The executive secretary also pledged to submit detailed documentation to the committee to clarify the procurement process.

"I will document everything and formally present it to you," he assured lawmakers.

Beyond procurement issues, the commission's head said efforts were underway to expand the commission's outreach to persons with disabilities across the country.

He noted that when he assumed office, the commission had no operational zonal offices despite provisions in the enabling law.

"I didn't inherit one single zonal office. As a person with disability, I know the logistics of transportation and the challenges are overwhelming," he said.

He disclosed that the commission had since established regional offices in Plateau, Bauchi, Abia and Oyo states covering the North-Central, North-East, South-East and South-West zones respectively, while plans were underway to open offices in the remaining regions.

The executive secretary also explained that limited funding had constrained the commission's ability to host delegations of persons with disabilities travelling from different parts of the country.

"In most cases when people with disabilities come from far and near, they tell me they don't have accommodation or transport. The commission does not have those funds readily available, and it is for fear of embarrassment that we sometimes decline such visits," he said.