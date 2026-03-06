Gambia: Ministry Admits Lack of Data As Questions Mount On Food Supply, Prices

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has admitted it does not yet have comprehensive data on domestic consumption of essential food items, raising concerns over the government's ability to effectively manage prices and supply during the moratorium on onion and potato imports.

The revelation came during a session in the National Assembly, where MPs pressed Minister Mod K. Ceesay on how the government plans to prevent local shortages from pushing up prices between March and June or July 2026.

While the Minister assured the Assembly that a survey conducted in mid-January indicated local production would meet demand, he conceded that detailed statistics on monthly consumption of Irish potatoes, onions, and rice are not yet compiled.

"This is essential information if we are to implement the moratorium efficiently," said Hon. Momodou Lamin Bah, member for Banjul North, noting that without accurate figures, both domestic supply and export trends could create unexpected shortages or price surges.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The minister responded that the import structure of the Gambia which balances domestic use and regional exports is sufficient to meet needs, but he acknowledged that the Ministry is still working to collect and disaggregate the relevant data.

The session also touched on government interventions to stabilise prices. The minister emphasised a liberal free market system, monitoring stock levels, facilitating imports, and offering incentives to farmers and traders.

Member for Wulli East, Hon. Suwaibou Touray, argued that these measures fall short of directly controlling unfair price hikes, especially during Ramadan and the Lent period. He noted that levies and duties on essential imports could inadvertently push prices higher, questioning whether the ministry is ready to revise these policies.

The minister defended the current framework, insisting that occasional price spikes during peak harvests are normal in a free market, and sanctions exist to curb cheating by traders. He promised ongoing monitoring and targeted support for vulnerable households through social welfare programs.

Member Banjul North argued that relying on incomplete data and a largely hands-off approach could leave ordinary Gambians exposed to price volatility. They warn that while long-term food security strategies and incentives for domestic production are important, immediate measures to ensure fair prices and prevent artificial inflation are urgently needed.