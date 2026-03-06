Nigeria: Showmax Announces Discontinuation of Service

The decision comes barely seven months after French media giant Canal+ completed the acquisition of MultiChoice Group, the platform's parent company.

Showmax, a leading African video-on-demand streaming service, has announced the discontinuation of its streaming platform.

The company, launched in 2015 and majority-owned by MultiChoice, disclosed this in an email sent to its subscribers on Thursday.

The statement partly read: "This decision reflects our focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.

"Importantly, at the moment, there will be no interruption to your current service. You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time."

Investment

The company also reiterated that streaming remained central to its overall strategy.

It added that it would continue to invest in content, technology, and strategic partnerships to strengthen its services.

The company further expressed appreciation to its subscribers for their continued support.

"We understand that this news may raise questions. Showmax subscribers are a priority for us, and we are working on plans to ensure clear communication and a smooth transition when the time comes. We will share further details well in advance, including timelines and any future steps, should they be required.

"Streaming remains central to our strategy. We will continue to invest in premium content, technology innovation and partnerships to deliver the best possible entertainment experience to our customers," said the company.

Enter Mo Abudu

Reacting to Showmax's closing of its streaming service, Nigerian media mogul and philanthropist, Mosunmola "Mo Abudu" Abudu, stated that it's time for Nigeria to build its own platform.

She added that she believes Nigerians are capable of building a streaming platform, noting that the future is in Nigerians' hands.

The 61-year-old in a statement posted on her Instagram page urged Nigerians to build streaming platforms with confidence, collaboration, and belief.

She added that she sees the streaming platforms shutting down and increasing their subscription as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

The CEO and Founder, EbonyLife Group said, "I know many of you have heard the news about platforms like Showmax closing and have seen other streamers reduce their investment across the continent. Let me say this with complete sincerity. No one is coming to save us. It is up to us to build sustainable business models that truly work for our market. It is still very early days for the new indigenous Nigerian streaming platforms that have launched recently.

"At EbonyLife ON Plus, we are committed to doing everything we can to grow and strengthen our platform. We understand that it is a long journey and we are prepared for the work and patience it requires. We are a continent rich in culture, tradition, and powerful stories. We must learn from global success stories, adapt what works, and create our own pathways because that is exactly what others have done."

Backstory

The decision by Showmax to halt its streaming service comes barely seven months after French media giant Canal+ completed the acquisition of MultiChoice Group, the platform's parent company.

This newspaper reported that Canal+ Chief Executive Officer, Maxime Saada, subsequently announced a new board to oversee the broadcaster following the buyout, which was valued at R35 billion ($2 billion).

The company stated that it planned to implement new strategies aimed at positioning the group among the leading players in the global entertainment industry.

Through the transaction, Canal+ also sought to strengthen its footprint in Africa's pay-TV market by leveraging MultiChoice's operations across 50 countries on the continent.

This newspaper reported that Canal+ received approval from the Competition Tribunal of South Africa in July 2025 to proceed with the acquisition, subject to agreed terms and conditions.