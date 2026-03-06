Nigeria: Why We Are Impeaching Deputy Governor - Kano Assembly

The assembly, at Thursday's plenary, served the deputy governor with the impeachment notice after a motion moved by the majority leader, Lawan Hussaini.

The Kano State House of Assembly has stated why it served an impeachment notice on Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulsalam.

Mr Abdulsalam, a member of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), declined to join Governor Abba Yusuf, and other officials in defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January.

The assembly, at Thursday's plenary, served the notice after a motion moved by the majority leader, Lawan Hussaini.

Mr Hussaini said the assembly began the impeachment proceedings over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of public trust made against Mr Abdulsalam.

He said the action followed a petition submitted by the Executive against Mr Abdulsalam over alleged irregularities during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs between 2023 and 2024.

Reading the petition, Mr Hussaini said the notice complies with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended).

The allegations relate to Mr Abdulsalam's activities while overseeing the state's 44 local government areas.

The petition lists the following allegations:

Breach of Public Trust: Abdulsalam is accused of diverting funds meant for local government administrations for personal gain. Between June 2023 and January 2024, he allegedly received kickbacks totaling ₦462 million over seven months.

Diversion of Funds and Misuse of Official Capacity: From February 2024 to July 2024, he reportedly received ₦726 million from local government councils under the guise of executing special assignments.

Abuse of Office: Mr Abdulsalam allegedly facilitated the improper release of ₦440 million to North Med Pharmaceutical Limited, in violation of public procurement laws and state fiscal regulations.

Gross Misconduct: His actions are said to constitute gross misconduct under Section 188(2) of the Constitution, representing serious breaches of constitutional norms and ethical standards for public office holders.

Mr Hussaini stated that based on the evidence presented, Mr Abdussalam should be impeached and removed from office in accordance with constitutional procedures.

He said the deputy governor has a 14-day window to present his defence and should the allegations be proven, the Assembly would remove him from his position in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution.

According to the lawmaker, the motion has significant support as 38 out of the 40 lawmakers--well above the required two-thirds majority--signed the notice.