Nigerian Troops Dismantle IPOB's Bomb-Making Factory, Hideouts

The army said the troops conducted the operations, which began on 3 March, in collaboration with other security operatives, including personnel of the Nigerian Air Force which offered close air support.

The Nigerian Army says its troops have dismantled a bomb fabrication site belonging to suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra and Imo states, south-east Nigeria.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, the army said the troops also destroyed several IPOB hideouts during clearance operations at "Camp Gbadoanya" in Orsumoghu, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.

Ihiala shares boundaries with communities in Imo State.

"The coordinated operation is aimed at restoring lasting peace and security in the region.

"The joint force advanced to clear remnants of IPOB/ESN terrorists operating in the camp and its surrounding areas.

"During the operation, several insurgent camps were identified, thoroughly exploited, and destroyed," the army said.

"Troops also discovered and dismantled an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fabrication site, which was carefully exploited and destroyed."

Pump action guns, locally made dane guns, assorted rifle magazines, different rifle working parts, belts of ammunition and cutting machines were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the army.

The army said a Biafran flag and a Biafran Army Headquarters flag were also recovered.

"Troops destroyed the flags and hoisted the Nigerian flag in the camps," it said.

The army said, on 4 March, the troops destroyed additional IPOB camps within the Area during the clearance operations.

"Several IED making items were recovered from the sites," it said.

The army said some of the IED-making items recovered during the operations were welding machines, drilling machines and filling machines.

Others included several car batteries, one electrode welding handle, 12 locally fabricated guns and rifle components, as well as other IED equipment.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.