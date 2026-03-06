Nigeria: Drug Case Against Abba Kyari Still On Course, NDLEA Insists

Abuja — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reaffirmed that its substantive drug trafficking case against suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, remains firmly on track, clarifying that recent court proceedings discharging him on a separate matter do not affect the ongoing trial.

The agency said the core drug case is scheduled to continue before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, March 16, 2026.

NDLEA's clarification follows the decision of Justice James Omotosho, who discharged Kyari in a 23-count charge relating to alleged money laundering and non-declaration of assets.

The anti-narcotics agency stressed that the ruling pertains to a different case and should not be confused with the main drug prosecution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Reacting to inquiries on whether the agency would challenge the ruling, NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, explained that the prosecution team has been directed to obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment before determining the next legal step.

He emphasized that the matter decided by Justice Omotosho is distinct from the substantive drug charges pending before Justice Nwite, noting that the latter remains active and unaffected.

The spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Babafemi, in a statement on Thursday, said: "First, I need to clarify that the ruling by Justice Omotosho is completely different from the main and substantive drug case which continues before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, March 16, 2026. That one is very much on course."

He added that the prosecution team would review the detailed judgment upon receipt of the CTC to guide the agency's management in deciding whether an appeal is warranted.

The development underscores the complex legal battles facing the suspended senior police officer, as the NDLEA maintains its resolve to pursue the substantive drug allegations to their conclusion in court.