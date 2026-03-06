Nigerian Lawmaker Suspended 'Indefinitely' Over Alleged Assault On Wife

The police declined comment on the matter, saying that no formal complaint had been filed.

The Cross River State House of Assembly has suspended a lawmaker, Ovat Agbor, representing Obubra I Constituency, indefinitely over alleged violent conduct against his wife.

The decision followed allegations that the lawmaker physically assaulted his wife.

The spokesperson to the speaker of the assembly, Matthew Okachie communicated the decision of the assembly in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision was reached during plenary after a motion moved by Davies Etta and seconded by Francis Asuquo.

The assembly said it strongly condemned the alleged behaviour, describing it as inconsistent with the ethical standards expected of lawmakers.

"After deliberations, the House resolved that Mr Agbor be placed on indefinite suspension from all legislative activities," the statement said.

It added that the Assembly approved the constitution of a committee to investigate the matter and report its findings for further legislative action.

Following the resolution, Mr Agbor was escorted out of the chamber by the Sergeant-at-Arms, the statement said.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, said the House remains committed to discipline and integrity.

"The House remains committed to upholding discipline, dignity, and the integrity of the legislature," Mr Ayambem said, adding that lawmakers must conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the trust reposed in them by the people.

The suspension will remain in effect pending the outcome of the committee's investigation, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, a video of a woman with a battered face, said to be that of the victim, has been circulating on Facebook.

The video shows the victim with bruised eyes and lips, triggering public outcry with many at the comment section questioning if the lawmaker wanted to blind his wife's eyes.

The police spokesperson in Cross River State, Eitokpah Sunday, declined to comment on the allegation, saying he can only comment on cases under the command's investigation.

The suspended lawmaker, Mr Agbor, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comment.