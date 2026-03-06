Nigeria: 'I Can't Believe We Scored Three Goals!' - Finidi, Ecstatic As Rivers United Go Top of NPFL

A brace from Samuel Wisdom and a penalty from former Enyimba forward Chijioke Mbaoma were all the home side needed to leapfrog to the top of the NPFL standings, with two games in hand

Rivers United coach Finidi George expressed unbridled joy following his side's 3-0 demolition of El-Kanemi Warriors at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

A brace from Samuel Wisdom and a penalty from former Enyimba forward Chijioke Mbaoma were all the home side needed to leapfrog to the top of the NPFL standings, with two games in hand.

"This time around, we created chances, and we could score early," Finidi told reporters.

"That early goal gave us the energy to go for more. Normally, we score in the 84th or 88th minute, and we start struggling to defend it. Today, for the first time in the league, scoring three goals, I can't believe it."

Second-half Inspiration

Finidi highlighted the tactical adjustments made during the break, including the introduction of Yohuna, who brought clarity and freshness to the midfield.

"We told them to keep the intensity going," he explained. "The new players made a difference. Yohuna's introduction gave us the clarity we needed in midfield. This is only his second game, and we hope he continues this way."

When Stephen Manyo suffered a minor injury late in the first half, Finidi's concern was clear.

"We were checking if he could continue. He said he could, which was a relief. He's very important to us. It may be a groin strain, but we'll manage him for the weekend clash against Bendel Insurance."

Building momentum and confidence

Despite the win, Finidi acknowledged areas for improvement, particularly in finishing and shot selection.

"Before, there was doubt if we could score more than one goal. Today's three goals should motivate the players to believe they can score," he said.

"A winger scored two goals today; we expect goals from midfielders and even defenders. Everyone should contribute."

The coach also praised the growing cohesion in the attacking line, particularly the connection between midfielders and forwards.

"We've seen it in pre-season, but initially, he wasn't strong enough. Over time, he has developed physically and mentally, playing quicker and smarter. If he continues like this, it will help us greatly in the final stretch of the league."

Mbaoma finds form

Chijioke Mbaoma, a player Finidi previously coached at Enyimba, finally found the back of the net, easing the striker's goal-scoring frustrations.

"For me, it's about winning. A 1-0 win counts the same, but today Mbaoma worked hard, contributed, and scored. That should motivate him to keep doing what he does best," Finidi said.

Looking ahead

With the win, Rivers United now sit atop the NPFL, full of confidence and attacking promise. Finidi's squad appears revitalised, blending experience and fresh energy as they aim to sustain their title challenge in the final stretch of the season.

The message from Port Harcourt is clear: Rivers United are back, attacking with purpose, and poised to turn this momentum into a championship push.