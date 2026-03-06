Nigerians in Iran Safe Amid Escalating Conflict - Ambassador

Iran has assured that Nigerian citizens living in the country are safe despite the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the current U.S.-Israel-Iran military standoff.

Amb. Mahdavi Raja, Iran's Ambassador to Nigeria, gave the assurance at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja following the recent developments in the country.

He noted that, since the outbreak of hostilities, there have been no reports of harm to Nigerians residing in Iran's cities such as the capital, Tehran and Qom.

He emphasised that Iran's response has been defensive measures aimed solely at protecting its sovereign territory and population, in accordance with international law.

"The safety of foreign residents, including Nigerians, is a priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Our defensive actions are targeted strictly at military installations and do not threaten civilians or foreign nationals," he said.

Raja said Iran remained committed to upholding diplomatic relations and continuing dialogue, even while defending its sovereignty.

He noted that the country's response to the conflict was guided by international law, particularly the principles of self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The ambassador noted that the escalation occurred during a period of heightened cultural and religious significance in Iran, including the holy month of Ramadan and the Iranian New Year, Nowruz.

He said that, in spite of the challenging circumstances, the security and well-being of foreign residents remained unaffected.

Raja also highlighted the long-standing diplomatic and economic ties between Iran and Nigeria, noting that cooperation would continue in areas like energy, agriculture, education, and trade.

He urged Nigerians abroad to remain calm and follow official guidance, stressing that there was no immediate threat to their safety.

The envoy also called on the international community to uphold peace and stability in the region, while recognising Iran's legitimate right to defend its people and territory.

The ambassador's assurance comes as the Nigerian government says it is monitoring developments closely, having issued travel advisories for citizens in Iran and neighbouring Gulf countries.

Besides, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) also said it was coordinating with relevant authorities to provide information and support to the country's citizens residing in the region.

(NAN)