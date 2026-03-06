Nigeria: Abuja Protests - U.S. Embassy Reschedules Visa, Till March 9

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced the temporary closure of its Abuja office for routine business following concerns over possible protests in the Federal Capital Territory.

In a notice shared on its official X account on Thursday, the embassy said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure due to the potential for demonstrations in Abuja.

According to the embassy, routine services will remain suspended until Monday, March 9, 2026.

The embassy also confirmed that visa appointments earlier scheduled for March 4 and March 5, as well as American Citizen Services (ACS) appointments planned for March 5, have been moved to new dates next week.

Visa applicants affected by the change were advised to check their email inbox or log into their AVITS accounts for updated appointment dates.

Similarly, applicants seeking American Citizen Services were urged to check their email messages for information about their rescheduled appointments.

The embassy added that applicants who do not see a new appointment date should contact the consular section through the Visa Navigator platform for assistance.

It further urged members of the public to continue monitoring its official website and social media channels for additional updates.

The statement in full, "Notice: Embassy Appointments Rescheduled Due to Potential Protests

"Due to the potential for protests in Abuja, the U.S. Embassy will be closed for routine business until Monday, March 9, 2026.

"Visa appointments originally scheduled for March 4 and 5, as well as American Citizen Services (ACS) appointments scheduled for March 5, have been rescheduled to next week.

"Visa applicants: Please check your email or AVITs account for your new appointment date.

"ACS applicants: Please check your email for your new appointment date.

If you do not see a new appointment, visa applicants should contact us through our Visa Navigator for assistance.

"Continue to monitor our website and social media channels for further updates."