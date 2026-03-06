Nigeria: Tinubu Approves Appointment of Four New Permanent Secretaries

5 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries to enhance service delivery and fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, according a statement Thursday by Director Information and Public Relations, Mrs Eno Olotu, were Warrens Bekearedebo Augusta, Bayelsa State; Jones-Nebo Nkiruka Bella, Enugu State; Aminu Sani Yargaya, Kano State; and Shoretire Ayinda Kamil, Ogun State.

The statement said the appointments were made after a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration's commitment to meritocracy and excellence in the civil service.

The new permanent secretaries are expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government's development agenda.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack congratulated the newly appointed permanent secretaries and commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the Civil Service.

She emphasized that the appointments reflected the administration's dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented public service that meets the needs of Nigerians.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.