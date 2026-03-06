Nigeria: Tinubu Approves Appointment of Four New Permanent Secretaries

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries to enhance service delivery and fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, according a statement Thursday by Director Information and Public Relations, Mrs Eno Olotu, were Warrens Bekearedebo Augusta, Bayelsa State; Jones-Nebo Nkiruka Bella, Enugu State; Aminu Sani Yargaya, Kano State; and Shoretire Ayinda Kamil, Ogun State.

The statement said the appointments were made after a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration's commitment to meritocracy and excellence in the civil service.

The new permanent secretaries are expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government's development agenda.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack congratulated the newly appointed permanent secretaries and commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the Civil Service.

She emphasized that the appointments reflected the administration's dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented public service that meets the needs of Nigerians.