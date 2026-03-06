Nigeria: Four Police Officers, Others Will Face Prosecution Over Lagos Traders' Killing, CP Vows

"This matter has not been swept under the carpet," the Lagos State Commissioner of Police vowed.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, has vowed that four police officers and others suspects linked to the killing of seven traders in the Owode-Onirin area of the state last year will face prosecution.

Addressing reporters at the Police Officers' Mess in Ikeja on Thursday, Mr Jimoh said four police officers, reportedly brought from Nasarawa by one of the main suspects in the violence, known as "Ariori," were directly involved in the carnage.

"This matter has not been swept under the carpet, and we want the public and all the families of the victims to know that nobody can stop us from ensuring that justice is done.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We will leave no stone unturned and will not be intimidated by anyone.

"All suspects will be prosecuted, and the courts remain open to hear every case," he stated.

He added that ballistic and autopsy reports have guided the investigation, which is nearly complete.

"Justice will be served, and no one can stop us," he emphasised.

The commissioner stressed that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to law and order, warning that no individual or group can obstruct justice.

He also urged residents and traders to stay vigilant while assuring them that the police would continue to protect lives and property.

Background

The killings occurred in August 2025 during a clash between land grabbers and traders in Owode-Onirin, Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a businessman, escorted by armed men, allegedly ordered hoodlums to forcibly evacuate shop owners and mechanics from the site.

According to witnesses, the resistance from traders quickly escalated into a shootout, leaving at least three traders dead and others, including a policeman, injured.

Angry traders later blocked the main road, paralysing traffic for hours.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed that the clash was linked to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prosperous Ariori Golden Venture Limited, Abiodun Ariori, who has since been declared wanted after evading arrest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Four policemen allegedly brought in by Mr Ariori were detained for illegal duty and placed under orderly room trial.

In a separate but related incident, violence erupted at Balogun Market on Lagos Island when a quarrel over money between two middlemen turned deadly.

One man stabbed the other, who retaliated, leading to the death of Sodiq Ibrahim from Kogi State.

The police clarified that the incident was not ethnically motivated and that normalcy has since returned to the market.

The then-spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, assured residents that safety measures were in place and urged the public to continue with lawful business activities without fear.