Congo-Kinshasa/Nigeria: World Cup Play-Off - FIFA Opens Ticket Sales, Lists DR Congo, Not Nigeria, Among Contenders

Fresh developments have emerged in the race for the final slots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The global football governing body officially opened ticket sales for the intercontinental play-off tournament on Thursday, confirming the participating nations and match venues.

The announcement, which includes the Democratic Republic of Congo among the contenders, comes amid lingering controversy surrounding Nigeria's protest over the eligibility of some Congolese players during the African qualifying play-offs last year.

According to FIFA, the mini-tournament will be staged in Mexico later this month, with matches scheduled for 26 March and 31 March in two host cities: Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

Ticket prices range from MXN200 to MXN300 (approximately $11.50 to $17.50) and are available through FIFA's official ticketing platform.

Six teams chase final World Cup slots

The play-off tournament will feature six teams from different confederations competing for two remaining places at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The participating nations are Bolivia, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, Suriname, and DR Congo.

Guadalajara will host Pathway 1, where Jamaica, New Caledonia, and DR Congo will compete for one qualifying spot.

Meanwhile, Pathway 2 in Monterrey will feature Bolivia, Suriname, and Iraq battling for the other ticket to the World Cup.

The tournament format will see two semi-final matches played on 26 March, before the decisive finals on 31 March determine the last two teams to qualify for the global showpiece.

Implications for Nigeria's protest

Nigeria's hopes of reaching the play-offs were dashed last November after the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo on penalties in the final round of the African qualifying play-offs.

Following that defeat, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed a formal complaint with FIFA questioning the eligibility of several DR Congo players.

Nigeria's petition centres on the argument that DR Congo's domestic law does not recognise dual citizenship for adults, raising questions about players who reportedly hold European passports while representing the Leopards.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said the federation believed some players may not have met the nationality requirements under Congolese law.

"As far as FIFA is concerned, once you have the passport of your country, you are eligible. But our concern is that FIFA may have been deceived into clearing them," he explained earlier.

However, the NFF has repeatedly clarified that FIFA has not yet issued any official ruling on the matter.

The federation's Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, previously dismissed reports circulating online suggesting that FIFA had already ruled in favour of either Nigeria or DR Congo.

Endless wait for FIFA's decision

FIFA retains the authority to investigate allegations of fraud or document falsification relating to player eligibility. If wrongdoing is established, sanctions could range from match forfeitures to player bans.

However, with ticket sales already underway and DR Congo listed among the participating teams, the Leopards are currently preparing for the play-off tournament. At the same time, the world football body remains silent on Nigeria's petition.