Nigeria: Ekiti Poll - Senate Leader, Minister Lead Gov Oyebanji's Re-Election Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State chapter, has appointed a 57-member campaign council for the re-election of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The Ekiti State APC chairman, Sola Elesin, announced the composition of the council via a statement in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital, on Thursday.

According to the list, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, will lead the campaign, while the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and the former APC governorship aspirant, Kayode Ojo, are members of the council.

While Mr Elesin will serve as the vice chairman of the council, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Niyi Adebayo, will serve as the secretary.

The list also comprises prominent figures, leaders and stakeholders of the party across the 16 local government areas, including four former deputy governors of the state, serving and former National Assembly members, and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Representatives of Egbe Afenifere, APC Elders' Forum, youths and students bodies, and local government party chairpersons are also listed.

According to the statement, the council will be inaugurated at the state secretariat on Monday.

Mr Elesin also said the party constituted an advisory council to be chaired by a former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, and will be co- chaired by other former governors of the state.

Meanwhile, the leadership of APC in the state has commenced a statewide sensitisation visit to all local government areas ahead of the commencement of the full campaign scheduled to begin after the ongoing Ramadan and Lent fasting.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct the off-cycle governorship election on Saturday, 20 June.

Mr Oyebanji is currently in his first term.