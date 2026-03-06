Nigeria: Reps Probe N365m National Library Project Abandonment in Jalingo

The lawmakers commenced the investigation following a petition by BudgIT Foundation, a civic organisation.

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has commenced an investigation into the alleged abandonment of a N365 million National Library state branch project in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The investigation followed a petition by the civic organisation, BudgIT Foundation, which accused the agency of halting construction after paying about N292 million to the contractor.

Consequently, the committee summoned the officials of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN).

The Chief Executive Officer of NLN, Veronica Anunobi, appeared before the committee, chaired by Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun), to respond to the allegations.

During the session, Ms Anunobi, a professor, explained that the contract for the Jalingo branch was initially awarded on 1 March 2018 to Samsung and Asosu Nigeria Limited at N238 million, with an expected completion date of March 2019.

She added that the contract sum was later revised to N365 million in March 2023, following an approved variation by the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the agency, "a total of N292.267 million has been paid to the contractor, leaving an outstanding balance of about N7.3 million, while the project is said to be approximately 85 per cent complete."

Despite these assurances, committee members expressed serious concerns about the project's status.

They noted that the contractor had not been present on-site since October 2023, even after substantial payments were made.

The lawmakers also questioned the processing of the eighth payment certificate, valued at N65.2 million, alongside an earlier unpaid certificate, citing limited documentation to justify the disbursements.

The committee pointed out that the agency submitted only the original letter of award, with other critical procurement documents, including the variation request and approval records, missing from its submission.

In response to the concerns, the committee directed the National Library of Nigeria to submit all pending procurement and payment documents.

It also constituted a three-member investigative team to conduct a physical inspection of the site. Following the inspection, both the contractor and the agency are expected to reappear before the committee for a final determination on the project's status and possible next steps.

Historical pattern of abandoned library projects

The Jalingo case is far from isolated. Nigeria's National Library in Abuja has remained incomplete since the contract for its construction was first awarded in 2006.

Conceived as an 11-floor architectural landmark, the project was initially assigned to Messrs Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) at ₦8.590 billion, with a 22-month completion deadline.

Over nineteen years on, after five administrations, the library is still a work-in-progress and its original vision repeatedly compromised by successive acts of poor governance.