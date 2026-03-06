Nigeria: Gov Abiodun Commissions Phase II of Imashayi-Igan-Okoto-Ayetoro Road

press release

The governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to completing the final phase of the project.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday commissioned Phase II of the Imashayi-Igan-Okoto-Ayetoro Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, reaffirming his administration's commitment to completing the final phase of the project.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Governor Abiodun assured residents that the last phase of the road would be completed to fully connect the corridor to Ayetoro, thereby improving transportation and economic activities in the area.

The governor also directed the Ministry of Housing to immediately inspect the Youth Development Centre in the local government area and commence work to renovate and upgrade the facility for the benefit of youths in the community.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While acknowledging that his administration cannot reconstruct all roads across the state at once, Abiodun emphasised that his government would continue to deliver road infrastructure across the three senatorial districts until the end of his tenure.

Describing Yewa North as one of the food baskets of the state, the governor said it was crucial to link farming communities with major towns to facilitate the movement of agricultural produce from farms to markets.

Mr Abiodun added that his administration remains committed to the infrastructural and economic development of Yewaland and Ogun West, noting that the area, which had long been neglected, is now receiving the attention it deserves.

"Today, we have constructed over 20 road projects in Yewaland and Ogun West. While the number may not appear large, many of these roads are quite extensive and are equivalent to about six or seven roads in other senatorial districts.

"For instance, the Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road is a dual carriageway expressway spanning about 20 kilometres, yet it counts as a single project. The same applies to the Ilaro-Owode Road and several other roads we are currently constructing, as well as those recently awarded and others that will soon be awarded," he said.

The governor assured residents that his administration would continue to provide purposeful, impactful, and inclusive leadership through the implementation of both micro and macroeconomic policies.

Mr Abiodun also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as bold and far-reaching policies aimed at repositioning the nation's economy, noting that the reforms were beginning to yield positive results.

He specifically lauded the President for the ongoing construction of the 1,000-kilometre Badagry-Sokoto Highway, saying that when completed, it would significantly reduce travel time between Imeko and Lagos to less than one hour.

"I want to thank Mr President. If not for you, many states would have become insolvent. We appreciate the stability in fuel supply and the improving exchange rate. Today, Ogun State has become the investors' destination of choice and the fastest-growing economy in Nigeria," he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, explained that Phase II of the 21-kilometre Imashayi-Igan-Okoto-Ayetoro Road includes reinforced concrete structures in flood-prone areas to prevent erosion and flooding. He added that the project was divided into three phases to facilitate efficient construction.

Mr Akinsanya noted that the road serves as a major link between Ayetoro and other towns in the state, adding that its reconstruction has improved the movement of farm produce, enhanced service delivery, strengthened security, and improved the overall quality of life for residents.

The Iyaloja General of Ogun State, Chief (Mrs) Yemisi Abass, commended Governor Abiodun for fulfilling his promise to complete the second phase of the road, which he made during the commissioning of the first phase. She urged him to also complete the final phase to further boost development in the area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, the Chairman of Yewa North Local Government, Dr Olusola Akinbode, praised the governor for the project, noting that the road would further support farmers in the area. He disclosed that the local government distributed 11,000 cash crop seedlings to farmers last year and plans to distribute about 30,000 cocoa, cashew, and palm seedlings this year.

Also speaking, the member representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, commended the governor for fulfilling his promise to improve the lives of residents through infrastructure development.

He described the reconstruction of the road as a major relief for communities along the corridor, noting that the road had been neglected by previous administrations.

The Adokun of Igan-Okoto, Oba Mukaila Akanbi Salako, also expressed appreciation to Governor Abiodun for connecting the community to Ayetoro and appealed to him to ensure the completion of the third and final phase of the 21-kilometre Imashayi-Igan-Okoto-Ayetoro road.