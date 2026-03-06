Nigeria: Court Revokes Ex-MFM Chorister's Bail, Orders Blogger's Arrest in Olukoya Defamation Case

The judge gave the ruling on Wednesday in the cyberbullying and defamation trial of the ex-MFM chorister.

The Federal High Court in Lagos has revoked the bail earlier granted to gospel singer and former Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) chorister, Ayotunde Richards, and ordered the arrest of blogger Funke Ashekun, over social media posts misrepresenting court proceedings.

The judge, Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, gave the ruling on Wednesday during the criminal trial of Mr Richards, who faces 12 counts of conspiracy, cyberbullying, and defamation filed by the Nigerian police against him.

The prosecutor, Nosa Uhumwangho, told the court that Mr Richards published several posts on the social media platform Moment of Truth between December 2023 and February 2024, which allegedly defamed MFM General Overseer Daniel Olukoya.

According to the prosecution, Mr Richards described the cleric as "a powerless clergy who depends on Ayoleyi Tawose to deal with his perceived enemies".

Mr Richards also allegedly called Mr Olukoya "the Police Pastor" of "Mountain of Police and Alagbon Ministries."

The prosecutor stated that Mr Richards claimed that Mr Olukoya lied to his former pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God to force him out of the church.

The prosecutor said the acts violated Sections 27 and 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Mr Richards had pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

However, the prosecutor informed the court that Ms Ashekun published posts about the trial, tagging Mr Richards and allegedly misrepresenting the proceedings.

In one post titled "The judge delivered a strong message to Olukoya in court today," the blogger claimed the judge expressed disappointment over the lawsuit and questioned why the MFM leader could not rely on his spiritual powers to resolve the dispute.

Defence lawyer Ademola Adewale urged the court not to hold Mr Richards responsible for the blogger's publications.

Ruling

But the judge, Mr Lewis-Allagoa, rejected the defence lawyer's appeal, noting that Mr Richards had acknowledged in his affidavit that the posts did not accurately reflect what transpired in court and that he had been tagged in the posts.

The judge subsequently revoked Mr Richards' bail until Ms Ashekun is arrested and produced before the court, or until when she deletes the posts and issues an apology.

The court adjourned the case until 29 April for further proceedings.

Background

The matter dates back to March 2024, when Mr Richards and blogger Adewale Ajimisogbe, publisher of PostReporters, were arraigned on multiple counts including conspiracy, cyberbullying, libel, and defamation.

The charges arose from an alleged campaign between December 2023 and February 2024 defaming Mr Olukoya.

Mr Richards had filed a fundamental human rights lawsuit claiming illegal detention and abuse by the church and the police.

Mr Ajimisogbe later pleaded guilty through his lawyer, Ife Ajayi, tendering a public apology, issuing a formal retraction, and forfeiting N50,000 to the court as part of a plea bargain.

The court accepted the terms, recognising him as a first-time offender, while Mr Richards continued to face trial separately.

Mr Richards had been in detention for about a week on charges of conspiracy to commit felony and cyberstalking.

Three weeks before 6 June 2024, the trial court had temporarily released him to a lawyer after an initial arraignment could not proceed, with instructions to return for a formal arraignment.

On his return, the court ordered his remand in prison pending a bail application following allegations that he continued to mention the complainant on social media despite the ongoing proceedings.

Subsequently, Mr Richards was granted bail, though the judge sternly warned him against further infractions.