Liberia: Ellen Calls for Inclusive Reforms

By Bridgett Milton

Capitol Hill, March 6, 2026: Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf visited the House of Representatives on Thursday and challenged lawmakers to act on key national issues: constitutional reform, land disputes, urban renewal, natural resources, and women's representation.

Sirleaf urged lawmakers to review Article 27(b) of the 1986 Constitution, which restricts Liberian citizenship to people of Negro descent. She explained that constitutional reforms are essential, both to advance Liberia alongside other African nations and to foster a more inclusive society.

The former President also highlighted the prevalence of unresolved land disputes. Warning that these issues pose social and legal challenges, she called for stronger policies and a robust legal framework to resolve such conflicts.

Sirleaf observed that Monrovia and other urban areas have declined amid rapid population growth. She advocated improvements in sanitation, better urban planning, and enhanced public services, all as steps toward restoring the capital's historic image.

When speaking about natural resources, Sirleaf cautioned lawmakers against unchecked exploitation. She particularly warned of environmental risks when non-citizens exploit Liberia's beaches and waterways.

Sirleaf voiced concern about the Legislature's low representation of women: only 9 serve in the House and 3 in the Senate. She stated, "This embarrasses me; it embarrasses women in Liberia, and it embarrasses women in Africa and worldwide."

Addressing her tenure, Sirleaf noted some may question unfinished reforms, citing her dedication amid challenges and trusting history's judgment.

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon thanked Sirleaf for her visit and considered her remarks a valuable moment of reflection and learning for the Legislature. He affirmed that core national issues--citizenship, land governance, urban development, and liberalization--remain central to Liberia's identity and development.

The House of Representatives awarded Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf a Special Legislative Citation of Distinguished Honor for her role as Africa's first democratically elected female president and her lifelong advocacy for Liberia's progress, peace, and democracy.