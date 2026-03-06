Nigeria: Ramadan - Kebbi Philanthropist Distributes Food Items to Orphans, Widows

6 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

A philanthropist, Bashar Garba, has distributed food items to about 3,000 orphans, widows and physically challenged persons in Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The items distributed to the beneficiaries include rice, maize, millet, guinea corn, beans and other essential food supplies.

Speaking with journalists, Garba said the gesture was aimed at supporting vulnerable groups during the Ramadan fasting period and complementing the efforts of Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, in addressing the needs of the less privileged.

He noted that many vulnerable people face serious hardship during the fasting period and therefore require assistance to meet their basic food needs.

He said the intervention is also intended to contribute to food security in the state.

Garba called on wealthy individuals and organisations in Kebbi State to support government efforts by providing food items and other assistance to the needy, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairman of Fakai Local Government Area, Muhammad S. Pawa, and the Chief of Fakai Chiefdom commended the philanthropist for the initiative.

They described the gesture as timely and impactful in helping to cushion the economic hardship faced by vulnerable residents in the area.

The leaders also urged other well-to-do individuals and organisations in the state to emulate Garba's gesture by supporting the less privileged, particularly during Ramadan.

