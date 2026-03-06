Nigeria: Makoko Demolition - Victims Seek Relocation, Sogunro Residents Demand ₦10m Compensation

Victims of the Makoko demolition have urged the Lagos State Government to provide a clear relocation plan as compensation for properties destroyed during the exercise carried out by state agents.

The appeal was made during the just-concluded ad-hoc committee investigation at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

At the committee's final meeting on Thursday, March 5, 2026, representatives of affected communities -- Makoko, Sogunro and Oko-Agbon -- presented differing positions on compensation and relocation for residents displaced by the demolition.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Alase of the Egun Community in Makoko, Francis Agoyon, called for permanent relocation of displaced residents rather than financial compensation. The Baale of Makoko also supported relocation, urging the government to clearly indicate where affected residents would be resettled and to define the exact boundaries of the demolition covering Makoko, Sogunro and Oko-Agbon communities.

However, representatives from the Sogunro community demanded financial compensation, suggesting that each affected resident be paid about ₦10 million. They argued that an average bamboo house in the area costs about ₦4 million.

Vice Chairman of the Fishermen Association, Tobi, said the situation had created tension among residents, noting that many were uncertain about the final outcome.

"The people are jittery about the situation. Whatever the traditional rulers say will be the final decision," he said.

Responding, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Noheem Adams, expressed concern over the shifting positions of the communities. He recalled that the affected groups had earlier agreed on compensation before some later changed their stance, describing the development as a setback to the reconciliation process.

Adams said the committee would present its findings and the communities' positions to the Speaker and the entire 40-member Assembly for further deliberation.

Earlier, the Assembly had directed the affected communities to set up 10-member committees comprising women, youths, students and traditional leaders to support efforts aimed at resolving the dispute and addressing the needs of displaced residents.