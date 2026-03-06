Nigeria: Iwobi Nominated for Fulham February Goal of the Month

The Premier League side has unveiled a seven-goal shortlist for the monthly accolade, with the in-form Super Eagles midfielder among the standout contenders

Alex Iwobi's influence at Fulham FC continues to grow, with the Nigeria international earning a nomination for the club's February Goal of the Month award following his decisive strike in their victory over Sunderland AFC.

The Premier League side has unveiled a seven-goal shortlist for the monthly accolade, with the in-form Nigeria national football team midfielder among the standout contenders after another moment of composure in front of goal.

A clinical finish to silence Sunderland's fightback

Iwobi's nomination comes from his 85th-minute goal in Fulham's 3-1 away victory at Sunderland, a strike that ultimately settled the contest after the hosts threatened a late resurgence.

With Sunderland pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Fulham capitalised on the space left behind.

Harry Wilson carried the ball forward during a swift counter-attack before delivering a perfectly weighted pass into Iwobi's path. The Nigerian midfielder responded with a delicate and controlled finish, calmly guiding the ball past the goalkeeper to restore Fulham's two-goal cushion and put the result beyond doubt.

The goal not only sealed an important win for Marco Silva's side but also underlined Iwobi's growing importance within the team's attacking structure.

Two years after his first Fulham goal award

Interestingly, the nomination arrives exactly two years after Iwobi first claimed Fulham's Goal of the Month award for February 2024, marking another chapter in his steady rise at Craven Cottage.

Since arriving from Everton FC in September 2023, the versatile midfielder has reinvented himself as a more consistent attacking threat for the London club.

Iwobi has now scored 18 Premier League goals for Fulham, a remarkable return that already surpasses more than half of the combined league goals he registered during spells with Everton and Arsenal FC.

The former Hale End Academy graduate has evolved into one of Fulham's most dependable creative outlets, combining his trademark dribbling ability with improved end product in the final third.

Strong competition for February honour

Iwobi faces stiff competition for the February accolade, with six other goals also making the shortlist. Among the contenders are strikes from Raúl Jiménez, Kevin Mbabu, Jonah Kusi-Asare, Harrison Reed, Anna Grey and Macauley Zepa.

The monthly award highlights the most memorable goals scored across the club's men's and women's teams, offering supporters the chance to vote for their favourite moment.

Iwobi's growing influence

For Iwobi, the nomination represents more than just a highlight reel moment, it reflects a player who has rediscovered rhythm, confidence and consistency since his move to Fulham.

Under Silva's attacking system, the Nigerian midfielder has thrived in a freer role, linking midfield and attack while regularly contributing decisive moments.

And if his Sunderland strike is anything to go by, Iwobi's growing legacy at Craven Cottage is increasingly being written one decisive finish at a time.