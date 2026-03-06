Nigeria: Plateau Police Quell Fears Over Alleged Violent Protest in Jos

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bassey Ewah, has held a crucial closed-door meeting with leaders of the Islamic Movement in Jos to address circulating voice notes on social media alleging plans for violent protests in the city on Friday, March 6, 2026.

The high-level engagement, which took place at the Command Headquarters in Jos, was prompted by the viral audio messages warning of impending unrest following prayers.

During the deliberations, youth leaders of the Islamic Movement categorically assured CP Ewah that no procession or protest would occur after their religious observances.

They pledged that members would peacefully disperse to their respective homes and continue with normal religious activities without any disruption to public order.

In a statement reassuring Plateau residents, CP Ewah declared the state safe and urged citizens to conduct their lawful businesses without fear or apprehension.

To reinforce security and neutralise any potential threats, the Plateau State Police Command, working closely with sister security agencies, has deployed joint patrol teams to strategic locations in the Jos city centre.

Additional robust deployments, including a visible show of force, have been activated to instil greater public confidence.

The command has equally ramped up intelligence gathering, routine patrols, and surveillance operations throughout the state to maintain the prevailing calm.

CP Ewah appealed to all residents to stay calm, remain vigilant, and cooperate with security operatives by promptly reporting any suspicious developments.