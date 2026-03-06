Liberia: Koffa Pushes Back Against Jury Disbandment in Capitol Arson Case

Monrovia — Former House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa says he is prepared to face trial in the Capitol Building arson case in any venue the court decides, expressing confidence that the evidence will ultimately clear him and his co-defendants.

Koffa made the remarks Thursday, March 5, while speaking to journalists at the Supreme Court of Liberia following a hearing before Justice-in-Chambers Yussif D. Kaba.

The hearing focused on a writ of prohibition filed by Koffa and several co-defendants challenging a decision by Roosevelt Z. Willie, Resident Judge of Criminal Court A, to disband the jury in the high-profile arson trial.

Koffa Criticizes Efforts to Alter Trial Process

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking shortly after the hearing, Koffa criticized what he described as attempts to alter the course of the proceedings after the trial had already begun.

"I think the request is problematic," Koffa told reporters.

"It is like starting a game and then someone suddenly decides they want to change the rules midway. That is not consistent with what our Constitution provides."

According to the former Speaker, the case should proceed based on the evidence already presented rather than revisiting procedural issues that could delay the trial.

"What we want is straightforward--the case should be tried based on the evidence," he said.

Ready to Defend Case Anywhere

Koffa also addressed discussions about the possible relocation of the trial venue due to heightened public attention surrounding the case.

While acknowledging the intense media coverage, he insisted that public interest should not influence the judicial process and said he is prepared to defend himself wherever the court decides the trial should take place.

"I am willing to go anywhere the court decides," he told journalists.

"Wherever they take this case, we will still win it because the evidence is on our side."

He emphasized that while he respects the authority of the court, he opposes procedural moves that could unnecessarily prolong the trial.

"What I am not willing to accept are delays or procedural games meant to prolong the process," he said.

Koffa stressed that the case should move forward so that the evidence can be presented before the court or a jury and a verdict reached.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prohibition Petition Before the Supreme Court

The writ of prohibition filed before Justice Kaba seeks to prevent the enforcement of Judge Willie's decision to disband the jury that had been empaneled to hear the case.

Koffa and his co-defendants argue that dissolving the jury would disrupt the ongoing proceedings and are asking the Supreme Court to intervene.

Justice Kaba is expected to review the arguments before deciding whether to grant the writ or allow the lower court's decision to stand.

The ruling could shape the next phase of the trial connected to the Capitol Building fire, a case that has drawn national attention because of its significant political and legal implications.