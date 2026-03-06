Liberia: Christian Weah Threatens Court Injunction Over Cassell Kouh's Eligibility

Monrovia — Liberian football stakeholder and Executive Committee hopeful Christian Weah Sr. has issued warning to the Liberia Football Association (LFA), vowing to halt the upcoming elective congress through legal action if Anthony Cassell Kouh is cleared to contest the presidency.

The LFA elections, scheduled for April 18, have already being overshadowed by disputes surrounding candidate eligibility.

Speaking on Intel Sports "LFA Decides" program Thursday March 5, 2026 Weah declared that he would not hesitate to file for an immediate court injunction if Kouh's name appears on the official ballot.

"Even by mistake, if Cassell Kouh appears on the ballot, I, Christian Weah, will put an injunction on the process and take the matter to CAS and FIFA," Weah stated emphatically.

His comments stem from Kouh's criminal record in the United States, which critics argue should disqualify him under the association's governing statutes.

From Alliance to Political Split

Weah's current stance marks a dramatic shift in his political relationship with Kouh.

Initially, Weah had announced his intention to contest the LFA presidency. However, after Kouh returned to Liberia, the two men held consultations and agreed to collaborate in the upcoming elections.

Under the proposed arrangement, Kouh would run for LFA President, while Weah would scale down his ambition to contest as Vice President on the same ticket in a joint effort to challenge incumbent LFA President Mustapha Raji.

However, months later, Weah withdrew from the alliance, citing concerns over the absence of a clear strategy and formal documentation outlining how their team intended to defeat the current LFA leadership.

Now Targeting Executive Committee Seat

Following the collapse of the collaboration, Weah has now announced that he will instead contest for a seat on the LFA Executive Committee.

Despite stepping away from the presidential race, he has remained outspoken about the integrity of the electoral process and the eligibility of candidates.

Legal Challenge at the Supreme Court

Sources close to Kouh indicate that a petition has been filed before the Supreme Court of Liberia seeking a definitive interpretation of the LFA Statutes in relation to the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

According to information obtained by FrontPage Africa, the filing is not a traditional lawsuit against the LFA but rather a request for the Bench to test the constitutionality of Article 58.1 of the LFA Statutes.

That specific provision bars individuals convicted of criminal offenses from seeking office within the country's football governing body.

Kouh's Past Conviction

Kouh's eligibility has been the subject of intense debate due to his 2017 conviction in the United States. Court records show that he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison.

The scheme reportedly defrauded investors of more than US$9.5 million through fraudulent gold and diamond export deals.

According to U.S. court documents, the fraudulent operation involved convincing victims that large quantities of gold bars and diamonds in Liberia were available for shipment to the U.S. for refinement and sale.

In one instance cited in the complaint, an investor identified as "D.S." allegedly wired approximately US$3,687,030 between 2014 and 2015 to McDan Shipping Company Limited after being persuaded by individuals including Kouh, who allegedly used the alias "Tim Barrol."

Return to Liberian Football

Since his release from prison in 2023, Kouh has re-emerged as a prominent figure in Liberian football.

He has invested heavily in the local league and recently led FC Fassell to a Liberian First Division title.

Despite his recent successes, Article 58.1 remains the primary obstacle to his ambition of contesting the LFA presidency, where he is widely viewed as the leading challenger to incumbent Mustapha Raji.

Despite his recent successes, Article 58.1 remains the primary obstacle to his ambition of contesting the LFA presidency, where he is widely viewed as the leading challenger to incumbent Mustapha Raji.

Growing Electoral Tensions

The April 18 vote is seen as a crucial turning point for the future leadership of Liberian football.

However, the buildup has been marked by heightened scrutiny over candidate vetting and integrity requirements.

Observers say the LFA Electoral Committee now faces mounting pressure to ensure that the final list of candidates strictly complies with the association's statutes to avoid a total shutdown of the process.

Risk of International Intervention

Weah's threat to escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland and FIFA adds a new layer of complexity.

With the latest developments any prolonged legal dispute could delay the election timeline and potentially invite international scrutiny into the internal governance of the LFA.