Liberia: Csa Conducts Credentials Audit At Transport Ministry - Amid Allegations of Targeting Protesters

Monrovia — The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has completed a credentials audit of 191 employees at the Ministry of Transport, confirming that 176 civil servants (92%) met all requirements, while 15 employees (8%) remain under review and may be removed from the payroll. However, some ministry employees allege the audit specifically targets workers who protested last year against the outsourcing of core government services to Liberia Traffic Management Inc. (LTMI).

CSA Director-General Josiah F. Joekai Jr. described the audit as a routine personnel verification exercise designed to standardize employee credentials, align qualifications with job placements, and guide decisions on retention, reclassification, and redeployment within the ministry's evolving traffic management framework. The audit follows months of tension resulting from the activation of a 25-year concession agreement with LTMI, which transferred vehicle registration, driver licensing, toll collection, and inspection services from the ministry to the private company.

The dispute began on July 23, 2025, when employees staged protests, warning that the concession--ratified in 2018 and reactivated in early 2025--could result in significant job losses. Some protesters accused Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman of having undue influence over the deal. Although tensions temporarily eased, disputes resurfaced after employees booed the CSA Director-General during a subsequent visit to the ministry.

Joekai emphasized that the audit is part of the CSA's statutory mandate and has been conducted across multiple government institutions since 2024, including the Ministries of Finance, Health, Education, Public Works, and other state agencies. The verification process includes document submission, physical verification, and data validation, with internal schedules communicated to affected staff.

Transport Minister Sirleaf Ralph Tyler expressed support for the CSA's audit, stating that the exercise underpins broader institutional reforms and the creation of new divisions to enhance operational efficiency. He added that employees seeking transfers can do so voluntarily through established CSA procedures.