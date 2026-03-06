Liberia: Assets Recovery Gets Another One-Year Extension

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has extended the mandate of Liberia's Asset Recovery Task Force by one year through Executive Order No. 161.

The order, issued on March 5, 2026, ensures the Task Force can continue investigating and recovering government assets allegedly misappropriated for private use.

The extension comes as the Task Force's previous mandate was set to expire, and it aims to bolster efforts against corruption, recover stolen assets, and reinforce public trust in government accountability.

The Task Force, chaired by Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin and operating under the Office of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, will maintain its four-member composition, including Dr. Ranney B. Jackson (Vice Chairman), John Mulbah Gbilee, and Crosby Johnson.

Under its renewed mandate, the Task Force is empowered to identify, trace, investigate, and recover assets, collaborate with key government agencies, and recommend legal or travel restrictions for individuals under investigation.

It is also authorized to engage international partners, such as Interpol, to pursue assets outside Liberia. The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning will provide funding to support the Task Force's work.

This extension responds to public calls for enhanced anti-corruption measures and asset recovery, reflecting the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.