Liberia: National ID Card Suspension Sparks Senate Inquiry

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has summoned the Director General and Board of the National Identification Registry (NIR) after River Cess County Senator Wellington Geevon Smith raised alarm over the ongoing suspension of National Citizens Identification Cards--a situation he says is disrupting financial transactions and access to essential services nationwide.

Senator Smith's concerns were brought before the Senate plenary on Thursday, March 5, when he formally requested the NIR leadership appear before lawmakers to explain what he called the "perpetual suspension" of national ID cards. These cards are widely required for banking, official documentation, and other formal transactions.

According to the River Cess lawmaker, many Liberians are struggling to conduct financial transactions at commercial banks and other institutions where the national ID card is now a mandatory form of identification.

"The unexplained suspension of the issuance of citizen identification cards undermines normal business transactions by the citizenry," Senator Smith wrote in his communication to the Senate, stressing that the situation is causing unnecessary hardship for ordinary Liberians and businesses.

He urged his colleagues and the Senate leadership to treat the matter with urgency, noting that the national identification system is a critical component of governance, financial inclusion, and national security.

Following deliberations, the Senate Plenary referred the matter to its Committee on Autonomous Commissions and Agencies, instructing the NIR Director General and the Board of Directors to appear before the committee to provide a full explanation.

The National Identification Registry is responsible for issuing biometric national identification cards intended to serve as a unified identity system for Liberian citizens and residents. The program plays a key role in banking services, voter registration, public service delivery, and national data management.

The ongoing suspension has therefore raised broader concerns about administrative efficiency, access to financial services, and the implementation of Liberia's digital identity framework.