Nigeria: Edo Gov, Dikko, Others to Storm Auchi for Kadiri Ikhana's Academy Launch

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko and his Director General, Bukola Olopade, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau and other top sports dignatories are expected to storm Auchi, Edo State for the official launch of the Kadiri Ikhana Football Academy on March 28.

According to a statement signed by Coach Kadiri Ikhana(MON), the Academy, which started skeletal operation late last year would come on stream fully after the launch.

The former Africa Coach of the Year, who led Enyimba International FC of Aba to win the hitherto elusive CAF Champions League for Nigeria in 2003, said the Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa; the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele and his board members are also expected at the launch.

Also billed to attend the launch is the Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye and all the Chairmen of the 20 Premier League teams in the country as well as their counterparts in the Nigeria National League (NNL) led by its Chairman, Mr George Aluo.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Leading security expert and philanthropist, Chief Peter Dunia will also attend the launch just as all the active members of Nigeria's 1980 Africa Cup of Nation's winning Green Eagles led by Mathematical Segun Odegbami, Adokiye Amiesimaka , Felix Owolabi e.t.c. have been confirmed for the Auchi event

Ikhana who is a member of the 1980 AFCON winning Green Eagles, said he decided to float the academy to further contribute to the development of football, especially the age grade teams.

"I've garnered lots of experience, both as a player and coach over the years and I feel it's time I contribute to the development of the age grade national teams.

"The academy is for children from age 9 to 16 years and we want it to serve as nursery for the junior national teams and club-sides. We are admitting both boys and girls and I've experienced technical staff to guide the players through their career paths," the former Kano Pillars coach concluded with optimism.