Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Drives Digital Payments With 'Recharge & Bompay'

Monrovia — Liberia's leading GSM operator, Lonestar Cell MTN, has launched a nationwide "Recharge & Bompay" campaign, giving subscribers a chance to win the newly released iPhone 17 Pro Max through mobile recharges and digital payments.

The campaign was unveiled at a press conference in Monrovia, part of the company's ongoing efforts to reward loyal customers and promote digital financial inclusion.

Under the promotion, Lonestar Cell MTN subscribers who recharge their accounts or use the Bompay mobile payment platform will automatically be entered into a raffle draw for a variety of prizes, including the flagship smartphone. According to the company, this initiative aims to boost customer engagement while encouraging broader adoption of digital payment solutions across Liberia.

At the launch event, Johnett Horace, Head of Human Resources at Lonestar Cell MTN, emphasized the company's commitment to its subscribers.

"At the heart of everything we do at Lonestar Cell MTN are our people and customers," Horace said. "This promotion is designed to put smiles on the faces of our valued subscribers."

Product and Service Manager Adebayo Oyeyipo provided an overview of the campaign, noting that it builds on previous customer reward programs and seeks to expand its reach nationwide.

He described this year's promotion as the "iPhone 17 Pro Max Rush," highlighting its appeal to Liberia's youthful, tech-savvy population.

Oyeyipo added that the campaign supports the wider drive for digital transformation and mobile financial services in Liberia.

"With Liberia's population being largely youthful, providing access to modern digital tools helps young people compete globally and participate in the content creation and digital economy," he remarked.

The initiative also showcases the growing role of mobile networks in advancing financial inclusion and digital innovation, as telecom providers expand beyond traditional voice services to offer mobile payments, digital banking, and online transactions.

Lonestar Cell MTN officials confirmed that customers will be automatically entered into the raffle with each phone recharge or Bompay transaction. Winners will be announced in periodic draws throughout the campaign.