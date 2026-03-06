Nigeria: Ezechukwu Hits World U20 Qualifying Mark At MTN Champs Calabar

In the men's 400 metres, Ethiopia's Merdekiyos Wolde Wachiso led the field with 47.20 seconds, underscoring the international dimension of the competition

Nigeria's athletics development programme received a major boost on Thursday as Miracle Ezechukwu produced a standout performance to hit the qualifying standard for the World Under-20 Championships on Day 1 of the MTN CHAMPS Athletics Classics in Calabar.

Competing in the Junior Girls' 100 metres, Ezechukwu clocked an impressive 11.67 seconds into a -1.3m/s headwind, emerging as the fastest athlete in the event and securing qualification for the World U20 Championships scheduled to hold in the United States in August.

Her performance highlighted a day of intense competition at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, where athletes across the Cadet, Youth, Junior and Senior categories took to the track in one of Nigeria's largest athletics development competitions.

Ezechukwu's teammate, Rosemary Chigozie, also impressed, finishing second overall in the event with a time of 11.89 seconds, despite running into a stronger -2.4m/s headwind. Team MTN's Lucy Nwankwo placed third with 12.22 seconds.

The performances in the Junior Girls' race set the tone for a lively opening day, with several athletes delivering notable results across sprint and middle-distance events.

In the Junior Boys' 100 metres, Godwin Oghenerunor led the qualifiers with a time of 10.75 seconds, finishing ahead of Liberty Okon, who ran 10.97 seconds, while Team MTN's Alvin Onyeama also advanced after a strong showing in his heat.

The Youth Girls' 100 metres saw Miracle Festus Okon top the qualifiers with 12.26 seconds, followed by Glory Bassey in 12.41 seconds and Team MTN's Rebecca Enilolobo, who posted 12.55 seconds.

In the Youth Boys' category, Team MTN's Emmanuel Akolo emerged as one of the standout performers, dominating his heat in 11.50 seconds. Otobong Patrick followed closely with 11.52 seconds, while Nwabueze Kenechukwu qualified with a time of 11.99 seconds.

The senior men's 100 metres also produced competitive heats, with Wisdom Alexander setting the pace at 10.71 seconds. Team MTN's Showers Ushie ran 10.83 seconds, while Nkereuwem Ibok recorded 10.85 seconds. Iwara Mathias and Emmanuel Ojeli both posted 10.87 seconds, winning their respective heats to advance.

In the men's 400 metres, Ethiopia's Merdekiyos Wolde Wachiso led the field with 47.20 seconds, underscoring the international dimension of the competition.

The Ethiopian team arrived in Calabar with a 10-member delegation comprising eight athletes and two officials, and are expected to compete in the men's and women's 4x400 metres relays, as well as the mixed 4x400 metres relay events.

Team MTN's Ezekiel Asuquo finished second overall in the 400 metres heats with 47.59 seconds, while Obashola Olaoluwa followed in third with 48.01 seconds.

Another notable performance came in the Junior Boys' 400 metres, where Team MTN's Michael Aniche delivered a significant personal best of 49.15 seconds. Mfoniso Bassey followed with 49.36 seconds, while Prosper Ushie won his heat in 49.68 seconds to place third overall in the qualifiers.

Earlier in the day, a colourful opening ceremony officially declared the competition open, attracting several dignitaries and stakeholders from Nigeria's sports sector.

Among those present were the Cross River State Deputy Governor, Peter Odey; the state Commissioner for Sports Development, Agnes Atsu; MTN's Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka; Vice President of the Nigeria School Sport Federation, Emmanuel Ebong; and the Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Gabriel Okon, among others.

The MTN CHAMPS series has become one of the country's most prominent grassroots athletics competitions, designed to identify and nurture young talents across multiple age categories while providing a pathway to elite competition.

Day 1 of the Calabar leg reinforced that objective, with Ezechukwu's World U20 qualifying performance standing out as the highlight of the opening action.

Competition continues on Friday, 6 March, with the finals of the 100 metres and 400 metres events expected to headline the day's programme alongside several other track and field contests.