Nigeria: Minister Umahi Pays Tribute to Late Senator Barinada Mpigi

Abuja — Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has described the late Senator Barinada Mpigi as a patriotic leader who dedicated his life to Nigeria's unity and development.

Umahi made the remarks during a condolence visit to Mpigi's family, noting that the late senator consistently stood for national progress and upheld collective responsibility in nation-building.

"We came to be of one spirit for the growth of this nation. The contract ongoing at Keffi is as important to the National Assembly Chairmen, Committee on Works, as that which is ongoing in Kano or Ebonyi. That is the spirit we can use to take back our country led by President Bola Tinubu," he said.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nweze, Umahi assured the family that the Federal Government would continue to recognize Mpigi's contributions, particularly his legislative support for infrastructure projects.

He also commended his colleague, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, for demonstrating strong friendship and solidarity with the family. "When I saw him lead a delegation to London, I was very touched. It reinforces the idea that while we live, we must live for society," Umahi said.

The former Ebonyi State Governor described Mpigi as a man of peace, committed to national development and fostering cordial relationships across divides. "You will begin to reap the fruits of the great and beautiful things he has done for our country. Your husband lived a very good life. He was committed to the development of this country," he added.

The delegation included the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo; Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi; and senior officials from the Ministry of Works.