Nigeria: Terrorism Allegation - Nnpp Writes Us Congress to Defend Kwankwaso

ABUJA -- The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has disclosed that it has formally written to the United States Congress to defend its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, following allegations linking him to terrorism.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, NNPP National Chairman Ahmed Ajuji said the party acted swiftly to counter what it described as politically motivated accusations.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and the party's National Leader, was accused of having links with terrorists and being a sponsor of terrorism. Ajuji described the allegations as unfair and politically driven, noting that Kwankwaso was the only individual named, while other entities mentioned were organizations.

"In the first place, he was the only individual who was named by name. All the others are organisations. We wondered why he was singled out among those they believe are promoting terrorism in Nigeria," Ajuji said.

He further described the allegation as controversial, suggesting that it may be politically motivated. "This is a question wrapped in so many controversies. It is a religious kind of accusation, but at the end of the day, we believe it is a political witch-hunt which the US Congress has embarked upon," he added.

Ajuji explained that the party formally communicated its position to US lawmakers in defense of Kwankwaso. "Our reaction was to write the US Congress to absolve Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from all these accusations," he said, expressing confidence that the explanations would address what the party considers a misunderstanding.

Highlighting Kwankwaso's record as governor, Ajuji said, "He did not participate in any such activities. He promoted religious harmony during his tenure, and his work and evidence are there for everyone to see."

The move became imperative following the introduction of a proposed legislation by US lawmakers aimed at increasing accountability for human rights abuses in Nigeria, including potential sanctions against Fulani militias and Kwankwaso.

US Representative Riley Moore, who announced the bill, said, "Today, I am proud to introduce the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 with Rep. Chris Smith. The U.S. is a Christian nation. We must stand with persecuted Christians around the world."

Ajuji reiterated that Kwankwaso was unfairly singled out and expressed confidence that the US Congress would recognize the party's explanation. "We believe that when they see the explanations we have provided, they will know that they were in the wrong," he said.