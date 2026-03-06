Nigeria: Steel Guardians Appoints New Managing Director

Steel Guardians Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Segun Tugbiyele as its new Managing Director, effective March 1, 2026, in a move aimed at reinforcing the company's growth and expansion strategy.

Tugbiyele brings over 35 years of professional experience spanning the finance, oil and gas, and real estate sectors.

His broad industry exposure and leadership background are expected to strengthen the company's strategic direction and operational performance.

Before his appointment, Tugbiyele held several senior roles at CMB Building, Maintenance and Investment Company Limited, where he developed strong expertise in organisational management, corporate administration and business development. His experience within the CMB Group positions him to align Steel Guardians' objectives with broader group ambitions.

The company stated that Tugbiyele's appointment signals a new phase of growth, leveraging his extensive background in corporate leadership and strategic planning to enhance service delivery and drive long-term profitability.

Commenting on the leadership transition, the Group Managing Director of CMB Building, Maintenance and Investment Company Limited, Mr. Kelechukwu Mbagwu, praised the outgoing Managing Director, Ms. Mfon Udofia, for her resilience and dedication during a challenging period for the company.

Mbagwu noted that Udofia provided steady leadership that helped stabilise Steel Guardians during the COVID-19 pandemic and other operational headwinds. He described her as "a solid and inspiring leader who ensured the company's survival."

Following her exit, Udofia will focus on expanding Oyster Management Company, which she referred to as her "first love."

The CMB Group expressed confidence that Tugbiyele's tenure would usher in a prosperous and profitable era for Steel Guardians, as the company positions itself for sustained growth in Nigeria's facilities management and property services sector.