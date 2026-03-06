Nigeria: ABG Explains Interest in Kaduna Gov'ship

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shehu Bawa ABG, has explained that he is seeking the governorship of Kaduna State in 2027 because the state has the potential to perform far better with the right leadership.

ABG, who represented a Kaduna federal constituency between 2011 and 2015, said his decision to join the governorship race under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was driven by his belief that meaningful transformation in the state requires leadership at the executive level.

Speaking with Daily Trust, he noted that after leaving the National Assembly he remained active in politics, before deciding to pursue the governorship seat.

According to him, Kaduna State possesses strong political support for the PDP and the party has historically performed well in elections across the state.

"Looking at previous elections, it is clear that the PDP has consistently performed well. If you compare the presidential and gubernatorial results, you will notice a difference of about 115,000 to 150,000 votes. That margin is significant," he said.

ABG attributed the gap partly to voter discouragement and urged residents to actively participate in elections and protect their votes.

"One major challenge we have observed is voter discouragement. Some people believe results will simply be written regardless of how they vote. We strongly reject that mindset," he said.

He said his political engagements have taken him across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State where he has been encouraging voters to participate actively in the democratic process.