Africa: Serec Warns of Risk Posed By Us-Iran Tension for African Maritime

6 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Sea Empowerment and Research Center, SEREC, has warned that African maritime nations face heightened economic and security challenge due to the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

The Centre highlights the far-reaching implications for import-dependent economies across the African Union economies considered to be particularly vulnerable.

In the communiqué signed by Head of Research at SEREC, Eugene Nweke, said rising global oil prices and shipping could translate into higher fuel and food inflation, while currency depreciation pressures may intensify.

Nweke said any prolonged disruption could trigger sustained oil price volatility, freight rate escalation, war-risk insurance spikes, and global inflationary pressure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He pointed out that maritime security is also expected to come under greater pressure, with shipping routes becoming more volatile, African nations may need to expand naval coordination and surveillance to safeguard trade corridors, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea.

In its recommendations, SEREC urged Nigeria and regional partners to channel oil windfall gains into stabilization and infrastructure investment rather than recurrent expenditure. It also advised guaranteeing steady crude allocation to domestic refineries, strengthening maritime security coordination across the Gulf of Guinea, expanding strategic petroleum reserves, and deepening regional trade integration to reduce reliance on volatile extra-African shipping routes.

The communiqué stressed that Nigeria's resilience will depend not merely on crude revenue gains but on disciplined fiscal management, domestic refining optimization, trade diversification, and maritime competitiveness. Without coherent national policy alignment, the potential stabilizing role of the Dangote Refinery could be undermined

"The US-Iran confrontation is more than a geopolitical conflict -- it is a structural stress test for global trade and maritime systems. Nigeria's ability to withstand external shocks will hinge on prudent fiscal discipline and strategic maritime cooperation".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.