Nigeria: Siakpere Rejoices With Oborevwori Over Successful Delta APC Congresses

Frontline legal practitioner and political strategist, Barr. John Ewhubare Siakpere, has congratulated Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the peaceful and successful conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses across the state, attributing the orderly exercise to the governor's hands-on and inclusive leadership style.

Siakpere, who is the Director-General of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori 2027 and a UK-based lawyer and businessman, said the seamless conduct of the congresses reflects the governor's adroit political management and his ability to build consensus among diverse interests within the party.

According to him, the outcome of the congresses has further demonstrated that effective leadership, open communication and mutual respect among stakeholders remain the bedrock of political stability in Delta State.

He noted that the governor's approach to leadership, which emphasizes consultation, inclusiveness and collective responsibility, played a critical role in ensuring that the congresses were conducted without rancour or major disputes.

"The successful outcome of the APC congresses in Delta State is not accidental. It is a direct reflection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's pragmatic and hands-on leadership style," Siakpere said.

He explained that the governor's consistent engagement with party leaders, grassroots stakeholders and political actors across the state created the atmosphere of trust and cooperation that made the congresses peaceful.

According to Siakpere, Oborevwori has continued to demonstrate a rare capacity to manage complex political dynamics with calmness and strategic foresight, ensuring that all tendencies within the party feel recognised and accommodated.

"Governor Oborevwori has shown that leadership is not about domination but about inclusion, consultation and consensus building. His ability to listen, engage and harmonise different interests is what has kept the political environment in Delta State stable and progressive," he said.

Siakpere also commended party leaders, elders and grassroots members of the APC in Delta State for embracing unity and working together to ensure the success of the congresses.

He described the development as a positive signal for the future of the party in the state, noting that peaceful internal processes strengthen the credibility of democratic institutions.

According to him, the maturity displayed by party stakeholders during the congresses reflects a shared commitment to the broader goal of political stability and development in Delta State.

He further noted that Oborevwori's leadership has consistently prioritised peace and collaboration over confrontation, a style he said has helped in diffusing potential tensions within the political landscape.

"Governor Oborevwori has maintained an open-door policy that encourages dialogue and cooperation. That is why issues that could easily escalate elsewhere are resolved through consultation and understanding in Delta State," Siakpere added.

He said the successful congresses serve as further evidence that when leaders place the interest of the people and the unity of the party above personal ambitions, democratic processes can thrive without unnecessary conflict.

Siakpere expressed optimism that the unity and stability demonstrated during the congresses would strengthen the APC's organisational structure and position the party for greater political success in the state.

He urged party members to sustain the spirit of cooperation and continue to support the governor's leadership, stressing that collective effort remains essential for the continued progress of Delta State.

"The congresses have shown that when leadership is purposeful and inclusive, the political process becomes a platform for unity rather than division. Governor Oborevwori deserves commendation for guiding the process with wisdom, patience and political maturity," he said.