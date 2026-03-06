Nigeria: Army Probes Alleged Child Abuse in Kontagora Cantonment

The Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC) has commenced investigation into an alleged case of child abuse reported on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, at the Kontagora Military Cantonment.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Nigerian Army Training Centre, Major Godfrey Abakpa said a neighbouring soldier reportedly heard the distress cries of a child emanating from an adjoining apartment and alerted the authorities.

He said the soldier upon gaining access to the residence, discovered a 7-year-old girl being physically assaulted by two sisters who are identified as relatives and custodians of the child.

According to him, preliminary findings indicate that the child was allegedly punished over concerns regarding her earlier whereabouts.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He explained that additional information suggests possible neglect, including the denial of meals and restrictions on using basic household facilities.

"Eyewitness accounts further allege that similar incidents may have occurred in the past despite previous cautions.

It was also gathered that the child had been living with her uncle's family within the cantonment following the demise of her father. She was reportedly brought to the barracks to receive care and continue her education."

The Commander NATRAC, Major General AGL Haruna, upon receiving the report, immediately directed the NATRAC Military Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement said the child was promptly evacuated to the Kontagora Military Cantonment Medical Centre for medical evaluation and is currently in stable condition.

"Pending the outcome of the investigation, temporary custody has been entrusted to a family within the cantonment who voluntarily offered to provide care and support," he said.

The NATRAC authority reaffirms its commitment to the welfare and protection of children and dependants of personnel who continue to serve in defence of the nation.

They assured that appropriate and stringent action will be taken in accordance with extant regulations upon conclusion of the investigation.