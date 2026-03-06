Nigeria: Federal Govt Targets Textile Sector Revival With New Development Board

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Steering Committee to work out the framework for the establishment of the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board (CTGDB), as part of efforts toward revitalising Nigeria's cotton, textile and garment (CTG) sector and stimulating economic growth in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu-led administration.

While inaugurating the Steering Committee in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, in a statement by his office, explained that the decision to establish the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises economic diversification, job creation and industrial revitalisation.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, restoring the Cotton, Textile and Garment sector to its rightful place as a driver of economic growth and industrial transformation remains a key priority.

The need to establish the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board was deliberated upon at the 149th National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held on 24th April, 2025", he said.

SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), stressed that the cotton and textile sector, which had historically been one of the pillars of Nigeria's economy, employing thousands of citizens, supported rural livelihoods and contributed significantly to national Gross Domestic Product and export earnings, had faced numerous challenges over the years, including declining production, inadequate infrastructure, inconsistent policies, limited access to finance, smuggling of finished products and intense competition from imported textile materials.

He urged the Committee to prioritise local content and actively encourage public-private partnerships, assuring the Government's readiness to render all the needed support while anxiously waiting to act on their recommendations toward the establishment of the Board and the restoration of this vital sector.

The Steering Committee, chaired by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Political and Economic Affairs, OSGF, Mr Abia Ifiok Bassey, has the following representatives from the sector: The Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA); Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN); Apparel and Accessories Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (AAMAN); National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN); Nigerian Cotton Farmers Cooperative Society Ltd (NCFCS Ltd); Textile Researchers Association of Nigeria (TRAN); New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC); Cotton Ginners Association Of Nigeria (CGAN); Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Forum (CTGDF) and Kaduna State.

The SGF outlined the Committee's Terms of Reference to include reviewing the decisions and conclusions of the National Economic Council (NEC) relating to the establishment of the Board; proposing sources of income and budgetary provisions; recommending supportive policies; determining the composition, functions and regulatory powers of the Board; and preparing a comprehensive report with recommendations for submission to the President for the establishment of the Board.

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony, the Coordinator of the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Forum (CTGDF), Anibe Achimugu, described the inauguration as a historic moment for Nigeria's industrial revival, which represents the transition "from advocacy to implementation, from intention to delivery, and from aspiration to measurable national impact."

He explained that the rationale behind the proposed Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board is to provide an integrated institutional platform capable of coordinating policy, investment, incentives, standards and performance across the entire CTG value chain.