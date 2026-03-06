Liberia: Senate Summons Lottery Authority Over Underage Gambling Concerns

CAPITOL HILL — Senator Konneh warned that gambling centers are rapidly expanding in Montserrado, Bong, Grand Bassa and Margibi counties, with many allegedly operating outside the legal and regulatory oversight of the national lottery authority.

The Liberian Senate has summoned the leadership of the Liberia National Lottery Authority (LNLA) following concerns raised by Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh about a growing wave of unregulated gambling operations and reports of underage betting in several counties.

In a communication read Thursday during plenary by Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh, Konneh warned that gambling centers are rapidly expanding in Montserrado, Bong, Grand Bassa and Margibi counties, with many allegedly operating outside the legal and regulatory oversight of the national lottery authority.

The senator described the situation as alarming, particularly because of reports that minors are increasingly participating in gambling activities.

Concerns Over Underage Betting

Konneh told colleagues that multiple reports have surfaced involving children participating in betting activities, including a recent case involving a 13-year-old child, a practice he said clearly violates Liberia's gambling laws.

"Of particular concern are multiple accounts of underage gambling, including a recent case involving a 13-year-old child," Konneh said. "Liberia's gambling laws clearly prohibit minors from participating in any form of betting or gaming."

He warned that allowing minors to access gambling facilities exposes them to addiction, exploitation and long-term social consequences, threatening what he described as Liberia's "precious human capital."

The senator further noted that community members have expressed growing concern about the location of gambling centers near schools, markets and residential communities, which increases the likelihood that minors and other vulnerable populations will be drawn into gambling activities.

Senate Seeks Accountability

Given the seriousness of the issue, Konneh requested that the Senate summon the Managing Director of the Liberia National Lottery Authority to provide a comprehensive explanation of the agency's regulatory oversight.

"Given the seriousness of these developments, I respectfully request plenary's indulgence to invite the Managing Director of the Liberia National Lottery Authority to appear before the Committee of the Whole," he said.

Konneh said lawmakers expect the authority to clarify several issues, including the regulatory status of gambling operators, enforcement mechanisms currently in place, actions taken to prevent underage gambling, and broader strategies to ensure compliance with Liberia's gaming laws.

"The Senate must receive a clear and comprehensive account of how the Authority is responding to these violations and the additional measures required to protect the public," he said.

He emphasized that the issue has implications not only for public safety but also for the credibility of Liberia's regulatory institutions.

Matter Sent to Committees

Following the reading of the communication, Senate plenary voted to refer the matter to the Committees on Judiciary, Autonomous Commissions and Gender, with the Gender Committee designated as the lead body.

The committees have been tasked with reviewing the concerns raised by the senator and are expected to engage the Liberia National Lottery Authority and report their findings and recommendations to plenary at a later date.